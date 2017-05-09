Bunnings extends heater recall after reports of oil spraying

Bunnings has extended a recall of its oil heaters after reports of products rupturing when turned on and spraying hot oil.

The company earlier announced a recall of just two models of oil fin heater, the Moretti 5 and Moretti 11 column heaters, however, the company has now extended the recall to all Moretti, Click and Akai oil column heaters purchased this year.

Customers who have bought these products should immediately stop using the heaters, Bunnings said.

There had been a number of New Zealand reports of oil leaking from the Moretti 5 fin oil column heater, including one instance where oil reportedly sprayed from the heater, Bunnings general manager Jacqui Coombes said.

The Moretti 11 model was also being recalled as a precaution after some Australian customers reported it leaking and spraying oil, she said.

"We want to make sure customers are aware that there is a risk that these heaters could rupture when turned on and allow hot oil to spray out, with the potential to cause scalding and burns.

"We urge customers to stop using these heaters immediately and return them to the nearest Bunnings store for a full refund."

Consumer New Zealand said testing by suppliers suggested an incorrect specification of oil may have been used in some of the heaters.

Bunnings had stopped selling all oil column heaters that were exclusive to the store, including the Moretti and Click brands, so they could be tested.

"We believe this is important for the peace of mind of customers," Coombes said.

Customers could call 0800 111 727 to report any concerns.

- NZ Herald