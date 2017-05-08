Supersize SME: The first contender

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

BNZ and Newstalk ZB are championing SMEs - the workhorses of the New Zealand economy.

Supersize SME is a Kiwi version of the popular Dragon's Den concept, where seven small to medium businesses from around New Zealand pitch a growth plan to our expert panel.

The panel includes Newstalk ZB broadcaster Mike Hosking; Shelley Ruha, director of BNZ Partners; and Andrew Hamilton, CEO of business growth centre The Icehouse.

The first contender is Ethique, an ethical skincare company founded by managing director Brianne West.

Thanks to an unexpected social media shout out from Britney Spears last year, her sales went through the roof.

While Ethique has retained that level of sales, Brianne wants to ensure she makes the most of the exposure.

She shared her story with the Supersize SME panel.

