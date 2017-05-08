Domino's closes stores to address customers' biggest pizza gripes

Missing garlic breads, unevenly cut pizza slices and poorly distributed pepperoni are among Domino's customers' biggest complaints.

The pizza company said it had conducted extensive market research that revealed those three gripes as customers' "top frustrations" and had launched a new training campaign to address them.

This involved each of the company's 110 New Zealand stores closing for an hour across the country.

Domino's general manager NZ Scott Bush said the campaign and training session recognised customers valued Domino's products and speed, but wanted every product in every meal to meet expectations.

"We have run a number of focus groups and our customers tell us they love our products, but when we make a mistake, they want it fixed as quickly as possible and we will," Bush said.

"100 per cent customer satisfaction is our goal for every order, and our latest campaign tells our customers we've listened and that we're going to do better."

Meanwhile across the Tasman, the Australian wing of Domino's Pizza has paid more than A$18,000 ($19,300) for alleged non-compliance with that country's franchising code of conduct.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) issued two infringement notices to the company.

It said today it believed Domino's had breached the code by failing to provide franchisees with an annual marketing fund financial statement and an auditor's report within the time limit given.

Domino's confirmed to the ACCC that it had provided the 2015 to 2016 statement and auditor's report to its franchisees in late February, outside the timeframe allocated.

ACCC deputy chairman Michael Schaper said the penalties were the first for non-compliance with the Franchising Code, which was updated in 2015.

