Car park with benefits on the market at the Mount for $62,500

By - Bay of Plenty Times

For $62,500 you can buy a slice of the downtown Mount which includes access to a gym and swimming pool.

Sound too good to be true? Not at all if you are in need of a car park.

Harcourts real estate agent Mark Roy was marketing the car park located in the basement of the Eleven apartment complex and said he had already sold one last month for $60,000.

Additional body corp rates of $375 a year also meant the purchaser was able to enjoy the on-site facilities, he said.

''So that is next to nothing - you can use the gym and pool and never have to drive around and find a car park.''

Renting it out was also an option and ''the one next door is going for about $50 a week''.

Mr Roy said the trend could take off.

''It's the only one on the market at the moment. There is not as much traction as a conventional property but that is just a matter of time as they are [considering] taking away the car parking at the Phoenix car park.''

Car park owner and seller Theo Smith said demand for car parking had prompted the sale and he was cashing in on his investment.

"We bought the car parks as investments, and with the population growth I have noticed the demand on car parking in the Mount increasing and felt it would be the right time to sell just a few of the car parks we own in this complex."

There had been an excellent response, he said.

"We are getting apartment owners in other complexes enquiring, local business owners, investors and even overseas buyers."

The purchaser of the car park would in effect, get the same benefits as an apartment owner as the car parks were principal unit carparks, he said.

''I believe it's the only complex in Tauranga that have principal unit car parks.''

''Some people spend a lot of time downtown the Mount, going to sports events, the beach, up the Mount or at the cafes and bars. To have a permanent car park in the Mount is fantastic and it will be a great investment.''