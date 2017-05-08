ANZ pulls sponsorship of investor groups that sent members offensive tutoring video

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

The country's biggest bank has terminated its sponsorship of the Auckland Property Investors Association (APIA) amid fallout from a tutoring video encouraging investors to target desperate homeowners.

The video, by Auckland property tycoon Ron Hoy Fong, urged buyers to look for the "seven Ds" - which included deceased estates, divorcees, dummies who don't know the value of their homes and desperate families facing tight deadlines or mortgagee sales.

The video - revealed by the Weekend Herald - has been distributed to APIA members.

Its tactics have being labelled appalling and exploitative, with claims Fong has been coaching investors to take advantage of vulnerable people.

Fong has denied the claims and said he would never try to deceive anyone.

ANZ announced on Friday it was reviewing its sponsorship of APIA in light of the video. In a statement today, the bank's retail and business banking director, Antonia Watson, said ANZ was ending its commercial partnership with the association.

"We met with APIA this morning and advised them of our decision to terminate our sponsorship agreement.

"We have zero tolerance for being associated with people who recommend exploitation of individuals for their own benefit."

Auckland's biggest realty firm Barfoot & Thompson also reviewed its sponsorship. Director Peter Thompson told the Herald the firm would continue to sponsor the association after APIA officials apologised and immediately withdrew the video.

"They have been in contact with us over the weekend and explained their situation and processes they are following.

"It did not appear that they had viewed such video, and have agreed that their processes need to change when putting such videos on to [the] web."

Thompson said he understood APIA was reviewing its own commercial partnership with Fong. Fong's Ronovationz property investment tutoring company is a sponsor of APIA.

"We have no say over that process but believe APIA are acting in the right way," Thompson said.

"For that reason, we will continue with our sponsorship with APIA."

Barfoot would reconsider its position depending on the outcome of Fong's sponsorship arrangement with the association.

The Herald has sought comment this morning from other APIA sponsors, including Keith Hay Homes and Mitre 10.

The Herald is also awaiting comment from APIA president Andrew Bruce.

Fong's video advised investors to give vendors fake names when making repeat offers on the same property, and getting investor groups to work in packs by putting in multiple low-ball offers on a property in a bid to drive down the price.

Labour's Consumer Affairs spokesman Michael Wood has written to the Commerce Commission calling for an urgent investigation into the material, which he said was potentially illegal under the Fair Trading Act.

He has also asked the commission to issue a statement condemning the tactics advocated in the video and to use its powers to compel Fong and APIA to give evidence in any inquiry.

"Regardless of the outcome of a legal complaint, anyone with a sense of decency can see that this behaviour is outrageous and unethical."

The Herald has put questions to the Commerce Commission this morning and is awaiting a response.

