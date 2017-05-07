Maori television boss Paora Maxwell calls it quits

Paora Maxwell today announced his resignation as chief executive of Maori Television.

In a release from the broadcaster today, Maxwell said it had been a "tremendous privilege" to have led Maori Television "through a challenging era for the entire industry."

"This has been a difficult decision but changing family and business circumstances has led to the need to dedicate my time to other commitments," Maxwell said.

"I will always support the important kaupapa of Maori broadcasting and am proud of Maori Television and its people who have worked very hard for the revitalisation of the Maori language," he said.

Maxwell will remain in the chief executive role until the end of August and then take on a consultation role till the end of 2017.

Chair of the board of Maori Television, Georgina te Heuheu said the board will begin a recruitment process for a new chief executive and editor-in-chief later in the year.

Maxwell was appointed as chief executive of Maori Television in March 2014 after roughly 25 years in the broadcasting industry.

- NZ Herald