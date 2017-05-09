KFC reveals romance novel for Mother's Day

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

KFC has created the Mother's Day gift you never knew your mother wanted.

A romance novel written by "Colonel Sanders" has appeared on Amazon ahead of Mother's Day.

The 96-page novella is called Tender Wings of Desire. The story of Lady Madeline Parker is set in Victorian England.

Give Mom her true heart's desire this Mother's Day-a family meal and a romance novel featuring Colonel Sanders. pic.twitter.com/WHJNL9kRqn — KFC (@kfc) May 4, 2017

The blurb for the story reads:

When Lady Madeline Parker runs away from Parker Manor and a loveless betrothal, she finally feels like she is in control of her life.

But what happens when she realises she can't control how she feels? When she finds herself swept into the arms of Harland, a handsome sailor with a mysterious past, Madeline realises she must choose between a life of order and a man of passion. Can love overcome lies? What happens in the embrace of destiny, on the Tender Wings of Desire?

This is the latest in a series of creative items outside the realm of fast food KFC has been peddling online.

Before Christmas, KFC sold a scented candle and ahead of Valentine's Day KFC took orders for a bouquet of fried chicken.

- NZ Herald