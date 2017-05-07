Lorde, Beauden Barrett, Parris Goebel among top influencers

Lorde, Beaden Barrett and Parris Goebel are among world's top influencers after being named in the Forbe's 30 under 30 for Asia.

Goebel, coreographer and director of The Palace Dance Studio, is described as having "taken the global dance world by storm."

She has worked with Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj and Jennifer Lopez throughout her career, leading Forbes to name her a "world hip-hop champion."

Lorde is among the youngest of the list at only twenty years old. Forbes said Lorde is "one to watch this year" as she prepares for the release of her new album Melodrama.

World Rugby Player of the year Beauden Barrett came in as a top athlete on the list with Forbes saying he's at the top of rugby fans' minds.

Jason Gui, the creator of smart glasses Vue, made the cut with Forbes describing him as a "serial entrepreneur and inventor." He has also developed a smart headset that helps drivers stay awake on the road.

Crimson Education co-founders Jamie Beaton and Sharndre Kushor were both named on the list. Both aged 22, they head up a company valued at a staggering $220 million.

Josiah Humphrey and Aussie Mark McDonald were both listed for their Appster mobile development agency. Their company, which has 350 staff and a $19m worth, has never taken any outside investment.

University drop out Sam Ovens was also named for the success of his consulting business Consulting.com.

Ovens, who has opened offices in New York and Dublin, has an estimated net worth of $94m.

Other notable names include Chinese swimmer Fu Yuanhui, who won hearts at the Olympics when her suprise reaction to her win went viral, and Australian actress Margot Robbie.

