Supersize SME: A Kiwi Dragon's Den

BNZ and Newstalk ZB have joined forces to take on an amazing new project called Supersize SME.

Watch the story unfold as seven small to medium businesses from around New Zealand pitch a growth plan to our expert panel.

The panel is an impressive trio - Mike Hosking; Shelley Ruha, director of BNZ Partners; and Andrew Hamilton, CEO of business growth centre The Icehouse.

Three of these exceptional companies will receive the very best guidance and support from the country's leading business minds.

This will include a series of one-on-one consulting sessions with banking, media and professional services specialists to assist them to drive results, achieve their business aspirations and overcome their growth challenges.

The journey starts here.

- Newstalk ZB