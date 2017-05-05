Sky TV slashes daily and weekly Fan Pass, and almost doubles subscription of monthly pass

Retail, Innovation and Manufacturing reporter for the NZ Herald

Sky TV is cutting its daily and weekly Fan Pass subscription and almost doubling the cost of its monthly pass after saying the offering wasn't making enough money.

A spokesperson for the company said Sky wanted to give its customers options by offering short-term flexible passes, however from May 24 there would be changes.

"Sky launched online streaming sport service Fan Pass a little over two years ago," she said.

"Since its launch, we have tried a couple of different pricing models including season passes for individual codes and more recently; day, week and month passes of selected Sky Sport channels."

"The rising cost of sports rights has been well documented and unfortunately, while Fan Pass has proven technically sound, it has failed to become financially viable to date."

The company planned to cut its daily and weekly Fan Pass and increase the price of its monthly pass from $59.99 per month to $99.99 per month.

The company's basic pricing model with no add-ons costs $79.99 per month.

It said an option for a six month Pass would also be available for a one-off cost of $329.99.

"It's a big payment upfront but it still works out as less than $2 a day which is pretty good value," the company said.

"That could give you the entire All Blacks Season from kick-off to the final whistle."

Fan Pass had become a useful option for sports fans who didn't want to sign up to Sky but wanted to watch occasional sports matches or seasons.

Customers were quick to express their anger on social media.

