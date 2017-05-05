Dan Carter's new, $4m quarter-acre dream

Kirsty Wynn is a senior reporter at the Herald on Sunday.

Dan Carter has a new home for when he and his family return from France.

Former All Black Dan Carter looks set to be living the quarter-acre dream when he eventually returns to New Zealand - after buying a large family home in one of Auckland's most prestigious streets.

Carter has lodged a caveat on a large eastern suburbs property and neighbours say he has purchased it as his next family home.

The character weatherboard home sits on just over a quarter acre of land - more than twice the size of the average Auckland section.

The house, with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and plenty of space outside to kick a ball, has a CV of $4m but it is understood the Carters paid much more for it.

Property records show Carter, and manager Warren Alcock placed a caveat on the property in October last year.

A caveat means the named party has an interest in the property and prevents the property from being sold to anyone else.

The caveat was lodged two months before the sale of the Carter's previous home, in Remuera.

Carter sold his previous home for $4.5m - making a $1.5 million profit in the two years he owned it.

His new house has views through a reserve to the water and is surrounded by multi-million dollar homes.

It is within walking distance of some of Auckland's most prestigious private schools.

Carter, 33, former Black Sticks wife Honor and sons Marco and Fox are currently living in

Paris with Carter in his second year of a three-year contract with glamour club Racing 92.

His contract is reportedly worth more than $1.6 million a year, making him one of rugby's highest paid players.

Carter came home for a holiday in February, just after he was caught drink-driving in France.

He still faces a court appearance on the charges.

In the fallout around the incident - which saw him dumped by sponsor Land Rover as a

brand ambassador - Carter apologised to the public via social media.

During his trip home, Carter was spotted visiting a top Auckland school to check it out for his young sons Marco and Fox.

The school is near the new family home.

Auckland now has several suburbs where median home values are worth more than $2 million, including Herne Bay, St Mary's Bay and Remuera.

Nick Goodall from property information provider Core Logic said Remuera had

experienced huge growth in the past four years.

"Just like the rest of Auckland, Remuera has experienced exceptional growth over the past four years," Goodall said.

"Properties are now 66 per cent more expensive today than in February 2013."

- NZ Herald