Flights to US slashed to $799 as American Airlines takes on Air NZ on LA route

Brittany Keogh is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Competition coupled with the lower operating costs pushes prices down.

Airfares to the United States have been slashed by up to $1500 as the price war between airlines continues.

The cost of flights has dropped significantly in the past year due to increased competition as more airlines have entered the New Zealand market and Air New Zealand and other established airlines have added new destinations and more seats.

Last week economy class fares to Europe dipped to $999 return on China Southern Airlines in a Flight Centre sale and heading across the ditch to Brisbane and back cost about $399.

Kiwis will be able to nab yet another travel bargain tomorrow when return tickets to Los Angeles go on sale for the day at House of Travel's Travel Bazaar, with economy class fares starting at $799 and premium economy fares from $2185 - a saving of $1000 and $1500 respectively on standard prices.

Ken Freer, marketing director at House of Travel, said Kiwis had more choices of who to fly with after a "massive influx" of new airlines started serving New Zealand in the last two years.

"One of these is American Airlines, who are resuming their New Zealand service in October upgrading to a brand new Dreamliner, providing more competition on flights to the USA.

"The competition and extra capacity, coupled with the lower operating costs of these new, fuel-efficient jets, has pushed down the price of airfares."

As prices of fares dropped, international travel was becoming more accessible across the board, including in premium economy and business class, Freer said.

Data from Statistics New Zealand shows Kiwis are taking advantage of low airfares, going on a record 2.68 million overseas trips in the year to March 2017, up 10 per cent from the March 2016 year.

As well as the cheap US flights, the Travel Bazaar was offering a "crazy low" return deal to Rarotonga of $399 from Virgin Australia and low fares of $699 return to Hawaii flying Air New Zealand, Freer said.

Like the LA flights, the Pacific deals were available only at the one-day sale.

House of Travel's Travel Bazaar is at the ASB Showgrounds in Greenlane, Auckland from 10am tomorrow, Sunday May 7.

- NZ Herald