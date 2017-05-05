Air New Zealand voted NZ's most attractive employer

Air New Zealand has reclaimed the throne of New Zealand's most attractive employer at the Randstad Awards tonight.

Randstad is worldwide recruitment and human resources specialist. The awards, in their seventh year, surveyed 4,200 working-age New Zealanders on employer brand attractiveness.

The national airline previously held the title for three consecutive years from 2011 to 2013.

Air New Zealand became a member of the Randstad Awards Global Hall of Fame in 2014, making it ineligible to win for the next three years.

Chief executive Christopher Luxon said he was thrilled the airline was named most attractive employer again.

"We truly believe that our people are our greatest asset and we have invested significantly in training, development and internal culture to build a strong employer brand that sits alongside our outstanding reputation for customer experience and commercial success," Luxon said.

Country manager of Randstad New Zealand Brien Keegan said it was "fantastic" to see Air New Zealand back in the winner's circle.

"Over 60 per cent of respondents indicated that they would like to work for Air New Zealand and rated them highly as employers who offer a 'pleasant working atmosphere', and have a 'very good reputation'," Keegan said.

"This result shows just what an employer brand powerhouse Air New Zealand really is," Keegan said.

Last year's winner, The Department of Conservation, won second place at the awards while Customs took third.

Five of the top 10 employers were in the tertiary education sector, with the University of Auckland fifth, Victoria University sixth, Otago seventh, AUT eighth, and Unitec ninth.

According to the research the education and training services sector is the most attractive in New Zealand, with 39.2 per cent of respondents saying they would like to work in the sector.

"When you look at the research, the education sector rates highly in almost all factors that employees take into consideration when choosing their next employer," Keegan said.

"This sector rated highly as offering jobseekers employment at organisations with a strong reputation, engaging and meaningful work with good career prospects and in pleasant working environments," he said.

The top 20

1. Air New Zealand

2. Department of Conservation

3. New Zealand Customs Service

4. TVNZ

5. The University of Auckland

6. Victoria University of Wellington

7. University of Otago

8. AUT University

9. Unitec Institute of Technology

10. House of Travel

11. University of Canterbury

12. ASB

13. IBM

14. Millennium

15. Spark NZ

16. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

17. Massey University

18. Kiwibank

19. DIA

20. MBIE

- NZ Herald