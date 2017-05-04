3:35pm Thu 4 May
Network
Liam Dann
NZ Herald business editor at large

Watch: The Economy Hub at the Pub

- Will the housing boom ever end?
- Why can't you print money?
- Why does everyone hate banks?

...And how do you make economics less stuffy? Discuss it at the pub of course.

We asked Facebook readers about the financial questions that were bugging them.

NZ Herald Business Editor at Large Liam Dann, NZIER senior economist Christina Leung and Craigs Investment Partners head of research Mark Lister stepped out of the studio to discuss the answers over a couple of beers.

Welcome to the first edition of The Economy Hub at the Pub

- NZ Herald

