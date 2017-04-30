Food supplier Farro set to hit $100m in revenue as demand for high-quality produce rises

Gourmet food retailer Farro is set to hit $100 million in sales this year while increasing its staff to 470.

Company director Janene Draper puts the success down to Kiwis' growing interest in adventurous and exotic foods. Farro has also kept ahead of the trend on dietary intolerance.

"In the past decade we have seen the taste palates of New Zealand shoppers mature considerably, as Kiwis venture beyond their traditional dietary staples," Draper said.

"At the same time there is a growing awareness of food intolerance with gluten, wheat or dairy free products among our fastest growing ranges."

Draper said Farro's growth had also benefited their local suppliers, of which there were now more than 550.

"There are some incredibly talented artisan food producers in the local market who we are proud to say started in Farro stores," she said.

"They would often make products in their home kitchen and bring them to us to trial in store. We have been able to provide a key platform for these small businesses that sits in between the local farmers market and the high volume supermarkets."

The food retailer has also expanded into an online service in which customers can have their groceries delivered to refrigerated locker which can be accessed 24 hours a day.

"While online shopping offers a new level of convenience, one of the perceptual barriers for some has been how the integrity of perishable products is maintained at an ambient temperature," Draper said.

"The digital locker model has been added recently by online retailers such as Amazon and its introduction here shows the local market is adopting innovations at a similar pace."

- NZ Herald