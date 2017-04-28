United Airlines reaches settlement with dragged passenger

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

The passenger dragged off a United Airlines flight has reached a confidential financial settlement with the airline, CNBC reports.

Video of officials dragging Dr David Dao off a plane to allow air crew to take his seat made headlines around the world this month.

The video, taken by a passenger, shows lots of screaming coming from behind the seats, then the 69-year-old physician being dragged by his arms down the aisle of the plane as other passengers react in horror.

Lawyers representing Dao said he suffered a concussion, broken nose and two missing teeth, among other injuries.

In a new report, United Airlines admits several mistakes were made before, during and after Dao was violently dragged off the flight, including calling in law enforcement to resolve an issue that was neither safety nor security related.

In the report, released Thursday, the airline says it had allowed internal policies to distract from the need to treat passengers with dignity and respect and it outlines what the company intends to do to prevent a repeat.

"This is a turning point for all of us at United and it signals a culture shift towards becoming a better, more customer-focused airline," CEO Oscar Munoz said.

- NZ Herald