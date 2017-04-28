6:55am Fri 28 April
New McDonald's uniform sparks ridicule online

By Dana McCauley

The grey-toned shirts and aprons, worn by employees in the US, are a dramatic change. Photo / AP
The grey-toned shirts and aprons, worn by employees in the US, are a dramatic change. Photo / AP

McDonald's has sparked ridicule with its drab new uniforms, which have drawn comparisons to North Korea's totalitarian regime.

The grey-toned shirts and aprons, worn by employees in the United States, are a dramatic change from the usual bright and cheery attire that customers have come to associate with the fast food chain.



Social media has erupted over the uniforms, which have been compared with clothing worn by characters in sci-fi films like Star Wars and The Hunger Games.



McDonald's Corp had said earlier that the uniforms were being developed based on feedback from employees and customers, and that more than 70 per cent of employees said they would be proud to wear the new uniforms.

The uniforms may be worn by about 850,000 employees in the chain's more than 14,000 US locations.

Let's just hope they don't make their way Down Under.

- news.com.au

