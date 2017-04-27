For sale: Derelict house has no water or power but potential and charm

Kirsty Wynn is a senior reporter at the Herald on Sunday.

It has no water, no power and no kitchen - but a derelict 1915 Auckland villa that has not been lived in for the past 10 years is still expected to sell for millions.

The two storey home on one of Devonport's most sought-after streets has all the charm of yesteryear but requires a full renovation.

Once a grand family home number, 19 Rattray St started life as a one level brick villa and in the 1920s another bungalow style level was added. During the depression the house became a boarding home and was later divided into four flats.

No one has lived in the seven bedroom home for the past 10 years.

But the peeling paint and wallpaper haven't put potential buyers off with plenty of interest in the house at the end of the popular cul de sac.

"People love it and have stayed at the open homes for the full hour," Barfoot and Thompson agent Sue Harrison said.

"There has been talk of a full restoration into a family home and others who would keep it in four apartments."

With a floor area of 300 sq m the possibilities are endless, Harrison said.

Continued below.

Related Content Rodney Hide: PM's pizza exchange shows how politically content we are Your Views: Readers' letters How to close the gender pay gap

"It would be amazing if it was renovated, it has plenty of original features from the fireplaces, sarking on the walls and beautiful floors," Harrison said.

"The views are amazing and it is within walking distance to all of the restaurants in the village and the ferry."

The house was in the same family for many years but sold last November for $1.955 million.

Harrison said the last buyer had a change of circumstance and couldn't go through with the restoration they had planned.

During the last sale, which was also through Barfoot and Thompson, the house grabbed the attention of The Block NZ site foreman, and Devonport local, Peter Wolfkamp.

Wolfkamp went through the house and said despite needing a complete restoration the house was charming and unique.

"Downstairs is pure villa with its wide hallways, architraves, wide arches and high ceilings which are all original," Wolfkamp said.

"Upstairs is pure bungalow which makes the house very unique and that curiosity is part of its charm and history."

Wolfkamp hoped the next owner was passionate about heritage homes and respectful of its history.

"It's not for the faint-hearted but it is a home with significant local history and it would be nice to see it restored sympathetically.

Restored houses of similar size and character are valued at around $4m.

Andrea Rush of property valuation company QV said Devonport was a heritage area and the home had a huge amount of potential.

"A property in such close proximity to everything Devonport has to offer is already valuable," Rush said.

"If a two-storey home with beautiful old timber, high ceilings and sea views like this was restored it would be invaluable."

Figure from QV show the suburb has a median value of $1,634,500 with a 5 per cent growth annually.

The tender process for the home ends on May 16, if the property hasn't been sold earlier.

- NZ Herald