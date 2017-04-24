Key iPhone 8 feature outrages fans

By Matthew Dunn

Apple seems certain to announce three iPhones later this year, with a premium model having a 5.8-inch, curved OLED display.

The premium model, dubbed the iPhone Edition, is also tipped to have a full-glass body.

Similar to the Samsung S8, Apple is tipped to remove the physical home button from the phone to allow for an edge-to-edge display with little to no bezels.

Last week, a leaker with a proven record of getting accurate information about Apple products shared a schematic of the forthcoming device, which showed the fingerprint scanner had been moved to the rear of the phone - a necessity given the removal of the home button.

While Android phones have used this feature for years, Apple users have been outraged about the relocated fingerprint scanner.

And they have very good reason to be, if the schematic is indeed accurate.

After the picture was leaked last week, iPhone users were fast to point out just how ridiculously impractical the positioning of the new fingerprint scanner was.

With most Android devices, the scanner is located at the rear of the device, but at the top where it is natural for your finger to sit.

Even though the S8 has been criticised for placing it next to the camera, at least it is located in a comfortable position.

iPhone 8 looks to be taking a new direction pic.twitter.com/mG19bcDYiC — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) April 19, 2017

One Reddit user explained why the button's new position would be a terrible move from Apple.

"Just try holding your iPhone now and reaching your index finger that far below the Apple logo. If this is true, it is a disastrous placement of touch ID, even worse than the S8 in my opinion," they wrote.

Other Reddit users saw the negatives in the placement, but remained optimistic.

"I have faith that if Apple were to use the non-optimal solution of placing touch on the back, they'd put it in a more ergonomically friendly location than so far below the Apple logo. So I think that, if this render is legit, the hole is for something else," one wrote.

"It isn't the end of the world, but as far as that specific functionality is a downgrade. However, the trade-off is worth it. A much bigger screen for the same dimensions," added another.

A common theme on the thread was users questioning why Apple would not make its logo double as the fingerprint scanner.

"The Apple logo should be Touch ID. That would look badass," wrote one user.

"The logo is in almost the perfect location for one handed use. If it was in the middle of the screen that would be pretty awkward," added another.

- news.com.au