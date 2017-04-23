Whittaker's latest creation - Toffee Milk

For chocoholics and those with a sweet tooth, Whittaker's may have just the product - Toffee Milk chocolate.

The Kiwi company debuted its latest chocolate flavour this morning, a throwback to its original Whittaker's Toffee Milk toffees which were first created back in the 1930s.

Whittaker's Assistant Marketing Manager Jasmine Currie said the product had been in the works for a while.

"We know that Whittaker's Chocolate Lovers are big fans of the original Toffee Milk toffees, so we've been working for some time on a way to create something special for them and to get it just right," Currie said.

The company has commissioned Wheelwright Shop in Wairarapa to make a customised cart for the launch, restored to a 1930s inspired design.

The 50g bars and 250g blocks will be available from May 1, but fans will be able to sample the product in Auckland today with the cart making its way to Aotea Square at 11am.

"We're really excited to have the opportunity to engage in-person with some of our loyal Whittaker's Chocolate Lovers to launch this new chocolate, that celebrates our history and the enduring appeal of the original Whittaker's Toffee Milk toffees among New Zealanders for nearly 90 years," Currie said.

Whittaker's was established 120 years ago and produces its chocolate entirely in New Zealand. The company now exports to Australia, Canada and seven countries in Asia.

- NZ Herald