Two Auckland KFC stores shut down by striking workers

Two KFC restaurants in Auckland have been shut down by striking workers unhappy with low pay and working conditions.

Up to 70 people are at the Balmoral KFC on Dominion Rd, blocking drive thru access to the store.

Passing cars tooting in support add to the noise of the strikes, with staff and supporters chanting, demanding a living wage and better conditions.

KFC management was seen escorting people from the store about 12.45pm.

Unite Union organiser Joe Carolan said he had heard the St Luke's KFC had also been shut down by strikes.

Strikes around the country were organised today for Restaurant Brands staff by the union.

The strikes follow a break down in contract negotiations after the company, which operates the KFC, Starbucks, Carl's Jr and Pizza Hut brands, refused to pay workers an increase of ten cents per hour every year for three years.

This would take the company's lowest paid worker's wages to 30 cents above minumum wage by 2019.

KFC Balmoral shift manager Sharika Kumar said she was sick of working long hours for so little money.

As a supervisor, the young mum said she earned less than KFC cooks, despite having to run shifts often with very few staff.

Her demand to Restaurant Brands was simple: pay her and her co-workers a living wage.

That's why Kumar was striking, and she asked the public not to buy from KFC today in support.

"Why should we work for them, when they treat us like nothing."

Last week Restaurant Brands reported net profit after tax of $24.1 million for the year ended February 2016, up one per cent on 2015.

"A company making tens of thousands of dollars... should pay their workers more than the minimum wage," Carolan said.

He was disappointed Restaurant Brands were "running to the bottom" when it came to pay.

"They should be setting the standard."

