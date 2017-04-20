Former Brazilian model promotes NZ in South American tourism campaign

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

New Zealand's attractions are being shown off in Brazil on a show hosted by a former model as part of a campaign to attract more Brazilian visitors.

Tourism New Zealand hosted Didi Wagner who fronts Lugar Incomum, a weekly Brazilian TV show that explores tourist attractions all over the world. Air New Zealand - which flies to Argentina and has onward links to Brazil - was also a partner.

The show was filmed in Christchurch, Queenstown, Wellington, Rotorua, Waikato and Auckland and Tourism NZ says more than seven million Brazilians will watch the show over an eight-week run.

Twelve hours of footage will be broadcast on the show whose name translates to ''unusual places'.' Wagner and her crew spent nearly three weeks here last October.

Bjoern Spreitzer, general manager of Americas and Europe for Tourism New Zealand said the organisation was excited about the coverage New Zealand would gain.

"It's hard to comprehend that a Brazilian audience almost twice the size of New Zealand's entire population will see the show. The coverage alone is worth over $2 million in advertising dollars, but the real value of reaching this many people and on such a highly regarded show is priceless," he said.

Tourism New Zealand estimates there are 15 million Brazilians actively considering a trip to New Zealand.

"Brazil is a market showing steady growth and with direct flights to New Zealand now arriving three times a week from nearby Buenos Aires with plans to extend, the region has really opened up."



Since the route started in December 2015, arrivals from Brazil and Argentina had grown around 51 per cent with nearly 30,800 visiting New Zealand.

While Brazil is suffering an economic downturn and the total outbound travel market had declined by 20 per cent, Spreitzer said that New Zealand was continuing to grow in popularity.

Research showed that Brazilians were keen to travel to countries where they could visit beaches and urban areas and experience arts, culture, adventure activities and good wine and food.

"New Zealand offers all these things in abundance so it was good to be able to show off a range of regions across the country through the episodes. This supports our work to spread visitation across the country," said Spreitzer.

The show plays on cable television which he said suited the pitch to a more affluent part of the market.

Tourism New Zealand opened an office in Sao Paulo in December 2013 to service the Latin America region.

- NZ Herald