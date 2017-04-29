All action on Auckland clifftop mansion street

It's all action on one of the North Shore's most exclusive clifftop streets.

Sites lining the waterfront at Hauraki's Clifton Rd are undergoing new-builds, renovations and sales and there's hardly any street parking due to the trade vehicles.

One futuristic mansion has just been sold, next door a new place is being finished, another will rise soon next door, a major do-up by one of New Zealand's leading builders is underway, while further down three huge neighbouring sites are for sale.

Hauraki is between Takapuna and Devonport and Clifton Rd runs off Lake Rd, the main access route between the two suburbs.

• 2/1 Clifton Rd: Sold

Britomart developer Peter Cooper and wife Sue built the minimalist fortress-style home with separate areas for their relatives and themselves on a narrow section that goes down towards the sea.

The starkly beautiful Pip Cheshire house was listed for sale with Tom Kane in 2015.

The Coopers sold that place and now are moving into the sections next door - originally numbers 3 and 5, but now renamed to be No 1 Clifton Rd.

The mansion at 2/1 came up for sale again recently, with Patrick McCarthy of Unlimited Potential seeking $3,595,000.

That contract went unconditional around April 11 and the sale price is not yet known.

The Unlimited Potential description said: "The combination of location, design detail and execution together make this solid masonry home a compelling seaside offering. "The exterior is enhanced by Tuscan Bianco stone tiles and zinc sheet finishes, whilst the interior design and furnishings by Terry Hunziker of Seattle completes what is a standout home.

"This outstanding home of approximately 250sq m plus balconies also enjoys Rangitoto views, a generous level lawn and beautiful landscaped garden setting. Altogether a special home in a prime location."

• 1 Clifton Rd: New solid masonry home

The Coopers have now almost finished their new Pip Cheshire-designed house, with a strong stylistic relationship to their earlier 2/1.

Tradesmen will be on the site for another few weeks, but are nearly done.

Cheshire said: "The original house [at 2/1] was very constrained by town planning and the addition gives Peter and Sue a more balanced building."

A Cooper and Company spokeswoman said Peter Cooper did not want to comment as these were private properties.

• 7b Clifton Rd: New development

Property records show this plot is owned by Yu Jin Wu and Wen Jing Chen.

All existing structures have just been demolished and site works are now under way.

But this property does not have a seafront because another house stands between it and the water.

A small one-level house was demolished to make way for the new place.

• 9 Clifton Rd: Major renovation

High-profile businesswoman Annette Presley has one of New Zealand's top luxury house builders, Lindesay Construction, renovating her place, once owned by Diane and Bill Foreman.

Presley founded IT recruitment company, Stratum, then co-founded CallPlus.

Her house has its own tennis court and lush tropical gardens overlooking the sea.

Big-time property investor Ben Cook once owned this place.

Another former owner of the property has an interesting history.

In 2007, the Herald reported how the owner of a Korean business based here - Daeju's Huh Jae-ho - paid $11.5m for the place, one of the highest prices for an Auckland house at the time.

His lawyer at the time, Marcus Beveridge, said the house might soon be demolished and replaced with six townhouses.

But his Daeju empire went bankrupt, ending his dream to build the 67-level $450 million Elliott Tower in Auckland's CBD.

In 2014, the Korea JoongAng Daily reported how he had been convicted of tax evasion and embezzlement and "was taken straight to prison labour house to pay off his fine," after returning from living in New Zealand for four years.

• 33, 35 and 35A Clifton Rd: Spencer stronghold for sale

These places were listed for sale last June and remain on agent Graham Wall's website.

"They haven't sold yet but we've received a few offers," said son Ollie Wall.

The properties are owned by Tokoeka Properties, connected to the Spencer family, one of New Zealand's wealthiest, assessed by the National Business Review's rich list as having a $720 million fortune.

The late John Spencer once gave his address as 33 Clifton Rd, Companies Office records show. The sites are nearly half a hectare and include three houses.

"More than an acre of clifftop development land on Takapuna Beach - it's almost unbelievable that it could be bought," Wall said last June.

The properties are worth at least $13 million but were speculated last year to fetch closer to $20m once they sold.

