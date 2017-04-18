Veges in short supply after flooding

A shortage of vegetables is causing a surge in prices after two weeks of severe wet weather across the country.

A sign put up in New World supermarkets warns customers that the supply of green leaf vegetables has been "dramatically affected."

"Unfortunately the flow on affect of this may result in the quality and size of the product not meeting our normal high standards," it said.

"Regrettably this shortage situation will also be reflected in the retail price," the sign said.

Foodstuffs spokeswoman Antoinette Laird said beans, broccoli, salads, silverbeet, lettuce and spinach were all in short supply.

"A good alternative option is cabbage, which is generally still in plentiful supply and affordable," Laird told the Herald.

"The supply of these vegetables should gradually return to normal over the coming weeks, as more stock becomes available," she said.

- NZ Herald