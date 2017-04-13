ASA concerned at refusal by Wicked Campers to engage on issue as 'c-word' complaint is upheld

Tess Nichol is the Consumer Affairs reporter for the Herald.

A complaint against a Wicked Campers vehicle with the slogan "God is watching you thieving c**t" has been upheld by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

The company, which last year was banned from several campgrounds around New Zealand thanks to its slogans, did not engage with the ASA about the complaint.

The ASA noted Wicked had not responded to a number of previous complaints about its campervans, expressing concern at the company's refusal to engage with or respect the principles of self regulation.

Wicked Campers is owned by John Webb, a Queensland mechanic who started the company over a decade ago.

The rental company has been criticised in the past for not responding to public objection to its slogans, which have been called offensive, misogynistic and making fun of violence against women.

The most recent complaint dealt with a campervan spotted outside the Te Anau DOC centre on February 11 reading: 'Attention Thieves. Thou Shalt Not Steal. God Is Watching You Thieving C**t'.

In the right-hand corner of the sticker was the Wicked Campers logo and the website address, wickedcampers.com.

The second advertisement, which was painted on the side of the van, was the message: 'Let's Throw a Cat on The Barbie'.

The complainant said the window sticker advertisement used inappropriate language and was offensive to Christians and women.

They also said the painted message gave the impression that animal cruelty was acceptable or amusing.

Taking into account the wide range of people that could potentially view the advertisements, the ASA complaints board said they had not been prepared with a due sense of social responsibility and were likely to cause serious or widespread offence.

Last year campgrounds including Abel Tasman's Kaiteriteri Beach Motor Camp and Piha Domain Camp turned away Wicked Campers due to their offensive slogans.

Wicked was also dumped from the Department of Conservation's tourist information listing for those wanting to hire campervans, and three Government ministers - then-Associate Tourism Minister Paula Bennett, then-Minister for Women Louise Upston and Conservation Minister Maggie Barry - joined forces to find ways to stop Wicked Campers from parading offensive slogans on the vans rented to tourists.

