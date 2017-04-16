New $9m food precinct is coming to Sylvia Park

Russell Blackstock is a senior reporter at the Weekend Herald and Herald on Sunday.

Auckland foodies can look forward to a new multi-million-dollar food precinct opening this year.

Sylvia Park, New Zealand's biggest shopping centre, is getting a new $9.1 million dining lane.

Opening in December, "The Grove" will provide a contemporary alfresco dining experience including six new restaurants, a new town square, landscaping and a signature dining pavilion.

Chris Gugeon, chief executive of Sylvia Park owners Kiwi Property said The Grove is the next step in the company's long-term vision to create a world-class town centre at Sylvia Park.

"It is designed to integrate seamlessly with an upgrade and refresh of the existing dining lane, as well as the delivery of our new 10-level office tower, which is currently under construction, and will set a new standard for suburban dining in Auckland," he said.

"We will be offering high-quality, modern cuisine and we are excited to announce we are working with Britomart Hospitality Group in its first foray into shopping centres, bringing Mexico and Better Burger to Sylvia Park."

Barworks, owners of Garrisons bar at Sylvia Park, is also reaffirming its confidence in the centre with the opening of a new restaurant in what will be a stylish pavilion building.

"We are also in talks with a number of other leading New Zealand food operators who are excited about showcasing their latest dining concepts," Gudgeon said.

The design of The Grove will reflect the original country pedigree of the location, with open spaces, striking planting and a light, airy pavilion that will deliver a new-look entrance for the shopping centre. A significant piece of artwork has also been commissioned for the public space.

"The Sylvia Park dining lane upgrade reflects current consumer trends, with customers increasingly wanting inclusive and immersive dining experiences that not only entertain but also provide social meeting places," Karl Retief, general manager of retail at Kiwi Property, said.

"Unlike other major cities, Auckland lacks strong dining and entertainment precincts outside of the city so "The Grove" is set to lead the way."

The dining lane expansion follows the launches of New Zealand's first H&M and Zara stores at Sylvia Park - which attracts 12.6 million visitors annually - late last year.

- Herald on Sunday