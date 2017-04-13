Significant disruption to flights expected as Cyclone Cook lashes New Zealand

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Air New Zealand has advised people to expect significant disruptions to flights today due to severe weather from Cyclone Cook.

Air New Zealand says customers should anticipate delays and cancellations across its network.

People booked on Air New Zealand flights should consult the arrivals and departures information on the airline's website for up-to-date schedule information.



Air New Zealand recommends customers ensure they are subscribed to Air New Zealand's Travel Alert service to receive updates about the status of their flights.



Customers who no longer wish to travel will be offered fare flexibility on their flights.

There won't be any alternative road transport options provided by Air New Zealand because of the severity of the storm.

- NZ Herald