Young man charged with causing death of Nicholas Calavrias pleads guilty

By Anneke Smith - Hawkes Bay Today

A young Auckland man charged with careless driving causing the death of Steel & Tube Holdings boss Nicholas Calavrias has plead guilty.

Samuel James Trotter, 22, appeared before Judge Tony Adeane in the Napier District Court this morning on a charge relating to a crash earlier this year.

Calavrias, 67, of Wellington was struck and killed while cycling along State Highway 1 near Taupo on January 7 this year.

Defence counsel Cam Robertson sought restorative justice.

In 2010 Mr Calavrias became an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the New Year honours for his services to business.

In 1976 Calavrias founded Wellington Steel Ltd with two partners, and steered the business as it grew to employ more than 100 people. In 1990 it was bought by Steel & Tube Holdings Ltd, and he became chief executive the following year.

Trotter is set to appear again in the Napier District Court in May.