A look at Barclays' recent scandals and problems

LONDON (AP) " As Barclays' CEO gets reprimanded for overstepping the rules in unmasking a whistleblower, here's a look at the troubles and scandals to hit the London-based bank in recent years.

___

June 2012: Barclays is fined $453 million by U.S. and U.K. regulators after its employees manipulated a key market interest rate, Libor, between 2005 and 2009.

July 2012: Chairman Marcus Agius, CEO Bob Diamond and Chief Operating Officer Jerry del Missier resign amid the Libor scandal.

February 2014: Three former Barclays employees are charged in Britain with manipulating Libor.

April 2014: Another three former Barclays employees, based in New York, are charged by U.K. prosecutors.

May 2015: Barclays is fined $2.4 billion by the U.S. government for manipulating foreign exchange rates. It is one of four banks to pay a total of over $5 billion in fines.

July 2015: Barclays fires its CEO, Antony Jenkins, for failing to turn around the bank's operations after years of scandal.

July 2016: Four former Barclays employees go to prison for manipulating Libor.

November 2015: British regulators fine Barclays 72 million pounds ($89 million) for failing to safeguard against the risk of the bank being used to facilitate financial crime.

Dec 2016: Barclays is one of several banks sued by the U.S. government over the sale of risky mortgage-backed securities before the global financial crisis.