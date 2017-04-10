Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties restored

BEIJING (AP) " Chinese President Xi Jinping has met with Norway's prime minister as the two countries move beyond a break in relations over the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to an imprisoned Chinese dissident six years ago.

During their meeting in Beijing on Monday, Xi commended Prime Minister Erna Solberg for her "hard work" on bilateral relations.

Solberg said Norwegian King Harald V plans a state visit next year.

China had suspended a trade deal with Norway and restricted imports of Norwegian salmon after the 2010 peace prize was awarded to Liu Xiaobo, a democracy advocate.

Though the prize is awarded in Oslo, Norway's government has no say over the Nobel panel's decisions.

Relations resumed in December after China's foreign ministry said Norway offered "explicit statements" in support of China's sovereignty.