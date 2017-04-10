Barclays CEO probed over attempt to unmask whistleblower

LONDON (AP) " Barclays bank says its CEO is being investigated by regulators for his attempts to unmask a whistleblower who had raised concerns about a senior employee.

The bank said Monday that Jes Staley faces an inquiry for his "individual conduct and senior manager responsibilities" related to the company's whistleblowing program.

Staley sought to identify the person but was told it was inappropriate to do so under rules protecting whistleblowers. Staley then sought again to identify the whistleblower, using help from a U.S. law enforcement agency, but failed.

The bank says Staley explained his actions to the board but was found to have made an error in his handling of the matter.

The bank and Staley will cooperate fully with the investigations. Staley says he accepts the board's conclusion and has apologized.