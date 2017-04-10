Sir Douglas Myers' New York City music connection

Sir Douglas Myers, lauded for his contribution to New Zealand business through his work at Lion Nathan and the Business Roundtable, was also an astute investor in the music business.

Late in life, Sir Doug become involved in Downtown Music, a recording studio and publisher in New York founded in 2007. Their first success - Gnarls Barkley's hit song Crazy - saw the studio bring in top talent in the next years.

The company did a deal with Yoko Ono - who also publishes on the label - to secure the rights to all John Lennon's music after The Beatles, while acquiring some rights to The Beatles music themselves.

Downtown Music, led by founder Justin Kalifowitz, is lauded for their contribution to the industry and is ranked in Billboard's Music Publishing Top 10.

Sir Doug invested in Downtown when his son became interested in music and was integral to expanding the publishing side of the business.

Following their success with Gnarls Barkley - AKA CeeLo Green who went on to be a jude on The Voice - the label signed established and up-and-coming artists including Cold War Kids, Santigold and Neon Trees.

Some of the bigger names tied to the label include Bruce Springsteen, Motley Crue, The Kinks, Hans Zimmer and One Direction.

Downtown writers have written songs for such stars as Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry and Rihanna.

