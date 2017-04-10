Stamford penthouse apartment up for sale

One of New Zealand's most exclusive penthouse apartments has gone up sale in central Auckland.

The Stamford Residence Penthouse, which sits above the Stamford Hotel, has been listed by Harcourts.

According to the Trade Me listing , the floor plan is 356sq m with three bedrooms all with their own en-suites.

With a three-car garage and views across the harbour, the penthouse doesn't come cheap; costing a cool $5,175,000.

The future owner also gains access to all the hotel's amenities including an air-conditioned gym, indoor heated pool and sauna. Residents are also able to book a chef from the hotel to entertain guests.

Homes.co.nz weekly insights showed the median value of an Auckland apartment was continuing to grow and was at $500,000 for the Auckland region; more than half the $997,000 median value of an average stand-alone home.

This figure was up by $40,000 (8.7 per cent) from $460,000 at the same time last year.

These figures followed the release of the latest QV data which showed the overall prices around the region dropped 0.2 per cent in the three months to the end of March.

- NZ Herald