Warning issued for kitset building company

People have been left thousands of dollars out of pocket after a kitset building company failed to supply materials.

Consumer NZ is warning people not to deal with Get Design and Sales, a kitset building company that operates websites mydiy.co.nz, kiwi-built.co.nz and econobach.co.nz.

Steve Wrathall is owed more than $12,000 from the company.

Wrathall is one of several customers to take the company to the Disputes Tribunal, Consumer NZ chief executive Sue Chetwin says.

Wrathall won a claim against Get Design and Sales after it failed to deliver a kitset cabin he'd paid for in full. The tribunal ordered the company to refund the purchase price of $11,975 and pay $600 for distress. Wrathall has not received the money.

In another Disputes Tribunal case, the company was ordered to refund $14,295 to customer Scott Walls after it failed to supply required materials to complete construction of a 60m2 kitset shed. The tribunal order was issued in August 2016.

Walls told Consumer NZ he's only received $2000 of the amount owed.

Customer Kate Roberts is also out of pocket by about $2000. Details of Robert's case were published by Consumer NZ in March.

Director of Get Design and Sales Emma Gestro told Consumer NZ she would refund Roberts by the end of February, but that hasn't happened.

Gestro has previously told Consumer NZ it was having cash flow problems. Gestro claims the company has no assets to sell to refund customers and would only be able to provide repayments in instalments.

Chetwin says Consumer NZ will be filing complaints with the Companies Office and the Commerce Commission about the company's conduct.

