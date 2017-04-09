NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent cups of milk

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) " New York's governor is finding out that, in politics, something as simple as a 25-cent cup of milk can turn sour fast.

Just last summer, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo was hailed as a hero for stepping in with a state subsidy to prevent a price hike for the popular cups of white and chocolate milk at New York State Fair's famed Milk Bar.

But only half of the expected subsidy ever came through, and the nonprofit that's been operating the Milk Bar on the Syracuse fairgrounds for 64 years announced it is pulling out and putting the blame squarely on Cuomo.

But the state says it will take over operation of the popular attraction after all, with the 7-ounce cups still at the traditional 25 cents.