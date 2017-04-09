Long-haul train crashes into Moscow commuter train, 15 hurt

MOSCOW (AP) " Russia's emergency services ministry says 15 people have been hospitalized after a long-distance passenger train slammed into a commuter train in western Moscow.

The accident Saturday night occurred when a commuter train, which was empty except for its crew, applied its emergency brakes and a passenger train heading for Brest hit it from behind. News reports said the commuter train is believed to have braked to avoid hitting a possibly inebriated person on the tracks.

Two cars of the commuter train and the passenger train's locomotive derailed.

The ministry said traffic on the rail line, which also serves the Belarusian capital of Minsk, was restored Sunday morning.