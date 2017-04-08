Sir Douglas Myers dies

Long-time chief executive of Lion Breweries Sir Douglas Myers has died.

He had been diagnosed with aggressive secondary cancer and died in a London hospital yesterday aged 78.

He was one of New Zealand's richest men and was long time chief executive of Lion Breweries and Lion Nathan.

In July 2013 he was told his bowel cancer, operated on five years ago, had metastasised with a vengeance.

Twelve tumours had invaded five organs. His doctor told Sir Douglas that in two months, his body would shut down and he would be dead.

Four months later and Sir Douglas told the Herald he was undergoing aggressive chemotherapy, which his body was tolerating well given his age. Apart from annoying shingles and tiredness, he couldn't complain too much.

In 2002, Sir Douglas moved to live in London while also continuing to spend time on the family farm at Matauri Bay in Northland.

He was awarded a CBE in 1991 for his services to business management and was knighted in 2010.

Sir Douglas was ranked tenth on the 2016 NBR Rich list with a total worth of $930 million.

Myers' father, Sir Kenneth Myers, and grandfather, Sir Arthur Myers, were both very successful businesspeople, as were those on his mother's side of the family.

Besides accomplishments in the brewing industry, Myers put $3m into Auckland University's Kenneth Myers Arts Centre, created the Sir Douglas Myers Scholarship worth $100,000 a year to study at Cambridge University, and supported Auckland University's business school.



More to come

- NZ Herald