Hack caused Dallas' emergency sirens to sound in error

DALLAS (AP) " Officials say Dallas' emergency siren system was hacked, resulting in them sporadically sounding for about an hour and a half overnight.

City spokeswoman Sana Syed said Saturday that investigators believe the hack came from the Dallas area. Office of Emergency Management Director Rocky Vaz said his office eventually had to shut down the system.

Officials say all of the city's 156 outdoor sirens that are used to alert people to shelter indoors during severe weather were activated.

Vaz says investigators have asked the Federal Communications Commission to help determine who was behind the hack.

Sana says the sirens started at 11:40 p.m. Friday and the system was completely shut off by 1:20 a.m. Saturday. The sirens could be heard going silent before sounding again in that period.

An earlier version of this story was corrected to show that the system was completely shut off by 1:20 a.m. Saturday, not 1:20 p.m.