5:14am Sun 9 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Romania: 2 train drivers die after train derails on a bridge

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) " Authorities say two train drivers have died in western Romania after their cargo train derailed on a bridge.

Romania's CFR railways said 14 of the train's 16 carriages overturned Saturday afternoon and some of the carriages were hanging over the edge of a bridge.

Police spokesman Bogdan Nitu said railway traffic was blocked in the town of Petrosani near the Jiu Valley after the accident. He said the transportation ministry was investigating the cause of the accident.

A CFR statement said the initial cause was believed to be a defect with the train's brakes.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 09 Apr 2017 05:15:29 Processing Time: 67ms