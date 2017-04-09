2:28am Sun 9 April
Russia accuses FIFA of overcharging on World Cup TV rights

MOSCOW (AP) " Host Russia has accused FIFA of overcharging for TV rights for next year's World Cup to cover financial difficulties.

Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko says FIFA has asked for $120 million from Russian TV channels, up from $32 million paid by Russia for the 2014 World Cup, in comments reported by state news agency Tass.

State-controlled TV channels bidding for the tournament would make a loss on the deal, so FIFA is pressing the Russian government to contribute. Mutko says that's "not really right."

FIFA lost $369 million in 2016, according to accounts presented Friday. Mutko says soccer's world governing body is squeezing Russia because "if you look at their finances, you'll see that after the scandals, there are problems."

There was no immediate comment from FIFA.

