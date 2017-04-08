Guatemala raids media, other properties in laundering probe

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) " Guatemalan authorities have carried out 17 raids targeting businesses, news media and private residences in connection with a broad-ranging money-laundering probe.

Friday's raids include Emisoras Unidas radio and the Antigua Canal TV station, which belong to the Grupo A consortium. One of the group's former directors is a former cabinet minister being investigated for possible corruption under former President Otto Perez Molina.

Prosecutors' spokeswoman Julia Barrera says the raids are related to an investigation of money laundering and their goal is to seize accounting, financial and banking documents.

The prosecutor's office says said no further details will immediately be available.

Jaime Torres is general manager of Emisoras Unidas. He told local news media that the radio station is cooperating with the investigation.