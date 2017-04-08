9:32am Sat 8 April
L3 Technologies and Wal-Mart rise; Wells Fargo skids

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Newmont Mining Corp., up 14 cents to $34.31

Mining companies rose with the price of gold Friday as investors sought safe havens for their money.

L3 Technologies Inc., up $2.90 to $165.80

Defense contractor stocks traded higher after the U.S. government launched missile strikes against Syria.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc., up $1.47 to $72.90

Investors bought high-dividend stocks, including household goods retailers.

WD-40 Co., down $5 to $101.95

The maintenance and cleaning product company had a disappointing fourth quarter and trimmed its sales projections.

Ryerson Holding Corp., up $1.20 to $13.50

The metal products distributor and processor forecast strong first-quarter results as both sales and prices rose.

Wells Fargo & Co., down 53 cents to $54.84

A shareholder advisory firm says shareholders should vote against most of the bank's proposed directors.

PriceSmart Inc., down $5.85 to $87

The warehouse club operator reported a smaller second-quarter profit than analysts expected.

Regions Financial Corp., down 9 cents to $14.44

Banks traded lower Friday as bond yields and interest rates fell.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

