7:09am Sat 8 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Gambler tied to Phil Mickelson convicted of insider trading

NEW YORK (AP) " A Las Vegas gambler linked to golfer Phil Mickelson has been found guilty of insider trading charges.

The verdict Friday capped a three-week trial in federal court in New York City for William "Billy" Walters.

The 70-year-old sports gambler was convicted by a jury that deliberated over two days. Mickelson never testified though he had been on a list of prospective witnesses. Sentencing was set for July.

A prosecutor had said Mickelson earned nearly $1 million after Walters told him to buy Dean Foods Co. stock in 2012. The Securities and Exchange Commission cited Mickelson in a lawsuit and Mickelson agreed to repay it.

Walters was convicted of earning over $40 million illegally.

Mickelson wasn't charged.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 08 Apr 2017 08:00:41 Processing Time: 10ms