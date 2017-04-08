Gambler tied to Phil Mickelson convicted of insider trading

NEW YORK (AP) " A Las Vegas gambler linked to golfer Phil Mickelson has been found guilty of insider trading charges.

The verdict Friday capped a three-week trial in federal court in New York City for William "Billy" Walters.

The 70-year-old sports gambler was convicted by a jury that deliberated over two days. Mickelson never testified though he had been on a list of prospective witnesses. Sentencing was set for July.

A prosecutor had said Mickelson earned nearly $1 million after Walters told him to buy Dean Foods Co. stock in 2012. The Securities and Exchange Commission cited Mickelson in a lawsuit and Mickelson agreed to repay it.

Walters was convicted of earning over $40 million illegally.

Mickelson wasn't charged.