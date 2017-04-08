6:59am Sat 8 April
The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes' Official Music Charts for the week ending April 6, 2017:

Top Songs

1. HUMBLE., Kendrick Lamar

2. That's What I Like, Bruno Mars

3. Shape of You, Ed Sheeran

4. Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt

5. Something Just Like This, The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

6. The Fighter (feat. Carrie Underwood), Keith Urban

7. Craving You (feat. Maren Morris), Thomas Rhett

8. Rockabye (feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie), Clean Bandit

9. Tin Man, Miranda Lambert

10. Say You Won't Let Go, James Arthur

Top Albums

1. The Weight of These Wings, Miranda Lambert

2. , Ed Sheeran

3. Painting Pictures, Kodak Black

4. More Life, Drake

5. Big Little Lies (Music From the HBO Limited Series), Various Artists

6. Beauty and the Beast , Various Artists

7. Moana , Various Artists

8. Ripcord, Keith Urban

9. 24K Magic, Bruno Mars

10. Emperor of Sand, Mastodon

__________

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

