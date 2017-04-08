Recalls this week: Children's sweatshirts, bikes, scooters

A line of children's sweatshirts and jackets are being recalled this week because the zipper can detach and poses a choking hazard. Other recalled consumer products include mountain bikes with faulty forks and scooters with faulty steering supports.

Here's a more detailed look:

CHILDREN'S HOODED SWEATSHIRTS AND JACKETS

DETAILS: Kids Korner brand fleece hooded sweatshirts and girls bomber jackets with a front zipper, two front pockets, and knit ribbing around the wrists and waist. The sweatshirts were sold in 18 different prints and solid colors in infant, toddler, and children's sizes 9 months to youth size 7. Kids Korner is printed on the label at the back of the neck. A white label sewn into the lower left inside seam has the manufacture date of "11/16" and style numbers ending in 8701P, 8701YD, 8671P, 9019, or 9022P. They were sold at Fred Meyer, Kroger, Smith's and Fry's Marketplace from February 2017 through March 2017.

WHY: The zipper pull can detach from the sweatshirt, posing choking and laceration hazards to children.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 48,000.

FOR MORE: Call Fred Meyer at 800-576-4377 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit https://www.fredmeyer.com and click on "Recall Alerts" located at the bottom of the page.

LINGERIE CHESTS

DETAILS: The Audrey lingerie chest in the white smoke color with item number AMH6584A. The item number is printed on a tag that is included in the product's original box. The recalled chests have one drawer and one door below the drawer. The chests measure about 18 inches wide by 15 inches deep by 30 inches high. They were sold at Amazon.com, Overstock.com and Wayfair.com from January 2012 through June 2016.

WHY: The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing a serious tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in death or injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 500.

FOR MORE: Call Safavieh at 866-422-9070 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.safavieh.com and click on "Safety Notice" on the bottom of the page.

MOUNTAIN BIKES

DETAILS: Two Marin Mountain bicycle model years and model names: 2016 Pine Mountain 1 and 2017 Pine Mountain bicycles. The model name "Pine Mountain 1" (2016) or "Pine Mountain" (2017) is printed on the top tube of the frame and the downtube of the frame has a "MARIN" decal. They were sold at independent bicycle stores nationwide from December 2015 through February 2017.

WHY: The rigid front forks on these recalled bikes can bend or break during use or while jumping, causing the rider to lose control, posing fall and crash hazards to the user.

INCIDENTS: Four reports of bent bicycle forks including one report in the United States and three in other countries. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 370 in the U.S. and about 100 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Marin Bikes at 800-222-7557 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit www.marinbikes.com and click on the "Recalls/Safety" link at the bottom of the page.

ADULT SCOOTERS

DETAILS: All Xootr adult kick scooters with the QuickClick pushbutton latching mechanism. The silver scooters are 30 inches long by 10 inches wide, and have a handlebar height of 36 inches. The Xootr logo is on the deck and lower section of the handlebar. The scooters have a plastic, wood or metal deck, and can be identified by a black push button located on the steer support. They were sold at Lajolla Swim and Sport, Nyce Wheels, San Francyclo and other sporting goods stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Xootr.com from November 2016 through January 2017.

WHY: The steer support can break during normal use, posing a fall hazard to the user.

INCIDENTS: Six reports of breaks in steer supports, resulting in one report of scrapes and bruises from a fall.

HOW MANY: About 3,000.

FOR MORE: Call Xootr at 800-816-2724 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, send email to support@xootr.com.