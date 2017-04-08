Unemployment rates tumble for teens and Hispanics

WASHINGTON (AP) " The unemployment rates for teenagers, Hispanics and people without high school diplomas fell sharply in March, though not always for positive reasons.

The teenage jobless rate fell to 13.7 percent, the lowest level since May 2001. The drop occurred because 16- to 19-year olds found jobs, likely at entry-level employers such as restaurants, which added nearly 22,000 jobs last month.

For Hispanic and Latino workers, unemployment fell to a 10-year-low of 5.1 percent. More Hispanics began looking for jobs, and many found them.

The jobless rate for Americans without a high school diploma fell to 6.8 percent from 7.9 percent in February. But the decline occurred partly because many of them stopped looking for work. People are counted as unemployed only if they're actively seeking work. Those who are neither employed nor looking for a job are considered not in the labor force.

All told, employers added 98,000 jobs in March. The overall unemployment rate fell to 4.5 percent from 4.7 percent in February.

The data for demographic groups came from a survey of households that is part of the Labor Department's monthly jobs report.