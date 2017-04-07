12:38am Sat 8 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

US hiring slowed sharply in March with just 98,000 new jobs; unemployment rate fell to 4.5 percent

WASHINGTON (AP) " US hiring slowed sharply in March with just 98,000 new jobs; unemployment rate fell to 4.5 percent.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 08 Apr 2017 00:39:28 Processing Time: 29ms