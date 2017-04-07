11:58pm Fri 7 April
Fitch agency downgrades South Africa's credit rating to junk status, citing political turmoil

JOHANNESBURG (AP) " Fitch agency downgrades South Africa's credit rating to junk status, citing political turmoil.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

