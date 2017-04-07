9:29pm Fri 7 April
Hyundai, Kia recall 170,000 cars in South Korea over engine

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) " Hyundai and Kia say they are voluntarily recalling more than 170,000 vehicles in South Korea over a defective engine. More recalls will follow in the United States.

Hyundai Motor said Friday that 171,348 cars equipped with the 2 liter or 2.4 liter Theta 2 gasoline engine produced from 2009 to 2013 were subject to the recall.

Five models are affected: Hyundai's Grandeur and Sonata sedans and Kia's K5, K7 and Sportage.

The transport ministry said the defect in the Theta 2 engine can cause vehicles to stop suddenly while they are driving.

It has reported the issue to the U.S. authorities and is awaiting a recall there.

Kia is a smaller affiliate of Hyundai. Together they are the world's fifth-largest automaker.

