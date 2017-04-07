Eurogroup chief is "positive" on breakthrough in Greek talks

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) " The chief of the eurozone says that he is "in a positive mood" regarding Greece's difficult bailout talks, but stressed an overall political deal could not be reached at Friday's meeting of finance ministers using the shared currency.

Greece's prime minister said that if a breakthrough on plans to pay Athens the next bailout installment fails to materialize over the next days, the eurozone should hold a special summit of government leaders.

Eurozone chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said that "the good thing is that we have achieved results" over the past days.

"I am in a positive mood to give you a sense," he told reporters as he was entering the informal meeting to brief the 19 finance ministers.